NEET PG 2024 Result: The result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 has been announced. Candidates who have appeared in the test can now check it on the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, natboard.edu.in. NEET PG Result 2024 Live Updates. NEET PG 2024 result out at natboard.edu.in, steps to check marks(Hindustan Times)

The NBEMS has only shared the marks secured by the candidates in the result document, and detailed scorecards will be released on August 30, 2024.

The board has also shared the cut-off marks for different categories. Those who have secured equal to or more than the mentioned cut-off marks are eligible to apply for counselling.

NEET PG Result 2024 announced at natboard.edu.in, link to check scores

Next, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the respective state counselling authorities will hold NEET PG counselling for postgraduate medical admissions. The schedule for the All India Quota (AIQ) NEET PG counselling will be released soon on mcc.nic.in.

How to check NEET PG results online?

Visit the NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in and then go to the NEET PG result page.

Open the result PDF and then the result link.

Check your result using the name or the roll number.

The entrance test is held every year for admission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma courses at participating institutions across the country. This year, the test took place on August 11 (Sunday), in two shifts.

For further updates, candidates should visit the official website of NBEMS.