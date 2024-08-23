Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi270C
Friday, Aug 23, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    NEET PG 2024 Result Live: NBEMS NEET results awaited at natboard.edu.in, latest updates

    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
    Aug 23, 2024 3:23 PM IST
    NEET PG 2024 Result Live: NEET PG results is expected to be announced soon. Once released, results will be available on natboard.edu.in.
    NEET PG 2024 Result Live: Candidates can check the official website at natboard.edu.in once the results are out (Representational image)
    NEET PG 2024 Result Live: Candidates can check the official website at natboard.edu.in once the results are out (Representational image)

    NEET PG 2024 Result Live: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will declare the NEET PG Result 2024 soon. Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate courses (NEET PG) and wish to check their results can visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. Alternatively, candidates can also check their results on nbe.edu.in after the results are declared....Read More

    The NBEMS is also expected to announce the NEET PG cut-off marks along with the results.

    How to check NEET PG result 2024?

    • Visit the official website natboard.edu.in and open the NEET PG result PDF.
    • The link to check NEET PG result will be given on the PDF. Open the link.
    • Check your result using your name/roll number as your login credentials.

    NEET PG 2024 exam was held on August 11, 2024, in two shifts. The result will be shared in a PDF containing the marks of candidates who appeared in the test. Individual scorecards will be released a few days after the announcement of the results.

    Follow this live blog for the latest updates on NEET PG results.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 23, 2024 3:23 PM IST

    NEET PG 2024 Result Live: Qualifying criteria

    NEET PG 2024 Result Live:

    The eligibility criteria for participation in NEET PG counselling will be in accordance with the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023.

    General/EWS: 50th Percentile

    SC/ST/OBC: (Including PwD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th Percentile

    UR-PwD: 45th Percentile

    Aug 23, 2024 3:08 PM IST

    NEET PG 2024 Result Live: Number of shifts

    NEET PG 2024 Result Live: The exam was conducted in two shifts

    Aug 23, 2024 3:02 PM IST

    NEET PG 2024 Result Live: When will the individual scorecards be released

    NEET PG 2024 Result Live: Individual scorecards will be released a few days after the announcement of the results.

    Aug 23, 2024 3:00 PM IST

    NEET PG 2024 Result Live: Result to be shared in a PDF

    NEET PG 2024 Result Live: The result will be shared in a PDF containing the marks of candidates who appeared in the test.

    Aug 23, 2024 2:53 PM IST

    NEET PG 2024 Result Live: When was the exam conducted

    NEET PG 2024 Result Live: NEET PG 2024 exam was held on August 11, 2024.

    Aug 23, 2024 2:52 PM IST

    NEET PG 2024 Result Live: Steps to check result

    NEET PG 2024 Result Live:

    Visit the official website natboard.edu.in and open the NEET PG result PDF.

    The link to check NEET PG result will be given on the PDF. Open the link.

    Check your result using your name/roll number as your login credentials.

    Aug 23, 2024 2:49 PM IST

    NEET PG 2024 Result Live: What else along with results can be expected

    NEET PG 2024 Result Live: The NBEMS is also expected to announce the NEET PG cut-off marks along with the results.

    Aug 23, 2024 2:48 PM IST

    NEET PG 2024 Result Live: Where to check

    NEET PG 2024 Result Live: Candidates who have appeared for NEET PG and wish to check their results can visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. Alternatively, candidates can also check their results on nbe.edu.in after the results are declared.

    Aug 23, 2024 1:57 PM IST

    NEET PG 2024 Result Live: NEET PG 2024 Results expected to be out soon

    NEET PG 2024 Result Live: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will declare the NEET PG Result 2024 soon.

    News education exam results NEET PG 2024 Result Live: NBEMS NEET results awaited at natboard.edu.in, latest updates
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes