NEET PG 2024 Result Live: NBEMS NEET results awaited at natboard.edu.in, latest updates
NEET PG 2024 Result Live: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will declare the NEET PG Result 2024 soon. Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate courses (NEET PG) and wish to check their results can visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. Alternatively, candidates can also check their results on nbe.edu.in after the results are declared....Read More
The NBEMS is also expected to announce the NEET PG cut-off marks along with the results.
How to check NEET PG result 2024?
- Visit the official website natboard.edu.in and open the NEET PG result PDF.
- The link to check NEET PG result will be given on the PDF. Open the link.
- Check your result using your name/roll number as your login credentials.
NEET PG 2024 exam was held on August 11, 2024, in two shifts. The result will be shared in a PDF containing the marks of candidates who appeared in the test. Individual scorecards will be released a few days after the announcement of the results.
Follow this live blog for the latest updates on NEET PG results.
NEET PG 2024 Result Live: Qualifying criteria
NEET PG 2024 Result Live:
The eligibility criteria for participation in NEET PG counselling will be in accordance with the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023.
General/EWS: 50th Percentile
SC/ST/OBC: (Including PwD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th Percentile
UR-PwD: 45th Percentile
NEET PG 2024 Result Live: Number of shifts
NEET PG 2024 Result Live: The exam was conducted in two shifts
NEET PG 2024 Result Live: When will the individual scorecards be released
NEET PG 2024 Result Live: Individual scorecards will be released a few days after the announcement of the results.
NEET PG 2024 Result Live: Result to be shared in a PDF
NEET PG 2024 Result Live: The result will be shared in a PDF containing the marks of candidates who appeared in the test.
NEET PG 2024 Result Live: When was the exam conducted
NEET PG 2024 Result Live: NEET PG 2024 exam was held on August 11, 2024.
NEET PG 2024 Result Live: Steps to check result
NEET PG 2024 Result Live:
Visit the official website natboard.edu.in and open the NEET PG result PDF.
The link to check NEET PG result will be given on the PDF. Open the link.
Check your result using your name/roll number as your login credentials.
NEET PG 2024 Result Live: What else along with results can be expected
NEET PG 2024 Result Live: The NBEMS is also expected to announce the NEET PG cut-off marks along with the results.
NEET PG 2024 Result Live: Where to check
NEET PG 2024 Result Live: Candidates who have appeared for NEET PG and wish to check their results can visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. Alternatively, candidates can also check their results on nbe.edu.in after the results are declared.
NEET PG 2024 Result Live: NEET PG 2024 Results expected to be out soon
NEET PG 2024 Result Live: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will declare the NEET PG Result 2024 soon.