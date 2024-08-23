NEET PG 2024 Result Live: NBEMS NEET results awaited at natboard.edu.in, latest updates

NEET PG 2024 Result Live: Candidates can check the official website at natboard.edu.in once the results are out (Representational image)

NEET PG 2024 Result Live: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will declare the NEET PG Result 2024 soon. Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate courses (NEET PG) and wish to check their results can visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. Alternatively, candidates can also check their results on nbe.edu.in after the results are declared....Read More

The NBEMS is also expected to announce the NEET PG cut-off marks along with the results.

How to check NEET PG result 2024?

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in and open the NEET PG result PDF.

The link to check NEET PG result will be given on the PDF. Open the link.

Check your result using your name/roll number as your login credentials.

NEET PG 2024 exam was held on August 11, 2024, in two shifts. The result will be shared in a PDF containing the marks of candidates who appeared in the test. Individual scorecards will be released a few days after the announcement of the results.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on NEET PG results.