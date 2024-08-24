NEET PG Result 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate or NEET PG 2024. Candidates who have applied for the postgraduate medical entrance test can check their results on natboard.edu.in. The board has shared marks of all candidates and the detailed scorecards will be issued later. NEET PG Result 2024 Live Updates. NEET PG Result 2024 announced at natboard.edu.in, link to check scores

Along with the result, the NBEMS also shared NEET PG cut-off marks for admission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma courses for different categories – general, EWS, general-PWBD, SC, ST and OBC candidates (including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC).

The entrance test was held on Sunday, August 11, in two shifts.

Next, selected candidates have to appear for NEET PG counselling to secure admission. For all India quota seats, the counselling will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on mcc.nic.in. State quota NEET PG counselling will be held by the respective state authorities.

Steps to check NEET PG result 2024

Go to natboard.edu.in.

Open the NEET PG result tab.

Scroll down and click the result link given on the PDF.

Search your result using the roll number.