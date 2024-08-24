UPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 82 Dy. Superintending Archaeologist & Cabin Safety Inspector posts at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for Deputy Superintending Archaeologist and Cabin Safety Inspector posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 5, 2024. UPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 82 Archaeologist & Cabin Safety Inspector posts

This recruitment drive will fill up 82 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Deputy Superintending Archaeologist: 67 posts

Cabin Safety Inspector: 15 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Deputy Superintending Archaeologist: Master’s degree in Archaeology or Master degree in Indian History (with Ancient Indian History or Medieval Indian History as a subject or paper) or Master degree in Anthropology (with stone-age Archaeology as a subject or paper) or Master degree in Geology (with Pleistocene Geology as a subject or paper) from a recognized University or Institute, and (ii) Post graduate or Advanced Diploma in Archaeology of a duration of at least one year from a recognized University or Institute Or Field experience of at least three years in Archaeology.

Cabin Safety Inspector: Candidates should have passed 10+2 from a recognised Board.

Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of ₹25/- as application fee. The fee can be paid either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates are exempted from payment of fee.

Other Details

The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PwBD-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.