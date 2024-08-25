Delhi University UG Admissions 2024: Round 2 allotment results today at admission.uod.ac.in, steps to check here

Delhi University will be releasing the seat allotment results for Round 2 Undergraduate Admissions 2024 on Sunday, August 25. Candidates who applied for the counselling process for the second round will be able to check the seat allotment results on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Delhi University UG Admissions 2024: Round 2 allotment results will be out today at admission.uod.ac.in, Check the steps to download.

As per the official schedule, the Round 2 seat allotment results will be declared at 5 PM.

Once the results are out, candidates who are satisfied with the allotted seats will have to register their acceptance between August 25 and August 27, till 4:59 PM.

The window for colleges to verify and approve online applications will be open from August 25 to August 29, 4:59 PM.

The last date for online fee payments is till August 30, till 4:59 PM.

It may be mentioned here that University of Delhi closed the CSAS Phase II preference filling window for UG Admission 2024 on August 9, 2024.

The University issued an official notice earlier wherein it stated that the preferences saved by the candidates will determine the allocation and admission of the candidates. Candidates were advised to choose maximum number of preferences in which they are willing to take admission, if offered. The varsity stated that it won’t not allow any kind of addition/ deletion/ editing the programs and the colleges after the deadline for the Phase II.

Delhi University UG Admissions 2024: Steps to check round 2 results

Candidates who want to check the round 2 results can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Delhi University admission at admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on the link to check UG Admissions 2024 Round 2 allotment results

Login using the necessary credentials and click on submit.

Check the Round 2 allotment results

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website of Delhi University.