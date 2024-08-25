CS Executive toppers list: Check the course-wise names of ICSI toppers here

ICSI Result 2024: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Sunday announced the result of the Company Secretary (CS) Executive June exam results and announced the names of toppers in the examination. ICSI CS Executive, Professional results out, check the Executive course toppers' list here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Manish has secured the all India first rank in the old course examination and Bhumi Vinod Mehta is the topper in the new course examination, the institute said.

Anusha Praveen Bansal and Shah Paritosh Jyoti stood second and third, respectively, in the old course examination, while Manisa Iyer R and Mehal Tushar Shah got ranks 2 and 3 in the new course examination, the institute has informed.

Results of the CS Professional course examination were declared earlier today. Both results can be checked on the institute's website, icsi.edu.

ICSI CS Professional results 2024: Course-wise top 10 rank holders’ data released, check list here

ICSI CS result 2024 live updates

ICSI CS Executive: Old course toppers

Rank 1: MANISH

Rank 2: ANUSHA PRAVEEN BANSAL

Rank 3: SHAH PARITOSH JYOTI

Rank 4: SACHI DAHIYA

Rank 5: MONISHA K

Rank 6: LAVANYA N

Rank 7: KHUSHI ASWANI

Rank 8: HARSH JAIN

Rank 9: TVESA LALA

Rank 10: RIYA, SURABHI HEMANT BAGADE

Rank 11: POORVA KUMARI,CHANDAN KUMAR S

Rank 12: PONNAMANDA AKANKSHA DEVI

Rank 13: YOGESH SAINI, JINESHA ALKESH JOSHI

Rank 14: ANSH PANDEY, MAHEK BHANDARI

Rank 15: AKSHAYA U K

Rank 16: SOURABH CHOUHAN, POOJA MAHADEV PRASAD SEMALTY

Rank 17: CAROLINE FRANCIS, KRATIKA MADAN

Rank 18: UMA SADHAWANI

ICSI CS Executive (new course toppers)

Rank 1: BHUMI VINOD MEHTA

Rank 2: MANASA IYER R

Rank 3: MEHAL TUSHAR SHAH

Rank 4: DEEPSHIKHA JAIN

Rank 5: GARVIT KHANDELWAL

Rank 6: MANSHANI HUNNY MANOJ KUMAR

Rank 7: ARWA HAVELIWALA

Rank 8: ANSHIKA SINGH

Rank 9: SANCHIT TAYAL

Rank 10: DHRUVIKA MEHTA

Rank 11: CHANDU RAVITEJA

Rank 12: ADITI SANTOSH BODHALE

Rank 13: ANSHUMAN PATIL

Rank 14: KASAK WADHWANI

Rank 15: PRIYANSHU DOBRIYAL

Rank 16: DEEPKUMAR MAHESHBHAI AGRAWAL