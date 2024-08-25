CS Executive toppers list: Check the course-wise names of ICSI toppers here
ICSI Result 2024: The results of the CS Professional and Executive examinations can be checked on the institute's website, icsi.edu.
ICSI Result 2024: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Sunday announced the result of the Company Secretary (CS) Executive June exam results and announced the names of toppers in the examination.
Manish has secured the all India first rank in the old course examination and Bhumi Vinod Mehta is the topper in the new course examination, the institute said.
Anusha Praveen Bansal and Shah Paritosh Jyoti stood second and third, respectively, in the old course examination, while Manisa Iyer R and Mehal Tushar Shah got ranks 2 and 3 in the new course examination, the institute has informed.
Results of the CS Professional course examination were declared earlier today. Both results can be checked on the institute's website, icsi.edu.
ICSI CS Executive: Old course toppers
Rank 1: MANISH
Rank 2: ANUSHA PRAVEEN BANSAL
Rank 3: SHAH PARITOSH JYOTI
Rank 4: SACHI DAHIYA
Rank 5: MONISHA K
Rank 6: LAVANYA N
Rank 7: KHUSHI ASWANI
Rank 8: HARSH JAIN
Rank 9: TVESA LALA
Rank 10: RIYA, SURABHI HEMANT BAGADE
Rank 11: POORVA KUMARI,CHANDAN KUMAR S
Rank 12: PONNAMANDA AKANKSHA DEVI
Rank 13: YOGESH SAINI, JINESHA ALKESH JOSHI
Rank 14: ANSH PANDEY, MAHEK BHANDARI
Rank 15: AKSHAYA U K
Rank 16: SOURABH CHOUHAN, POOJA MAHADEV PRASAD SEMALTY
Rank 17: CAROLINE FRANCIS, KRATIKA MADAN
Rank 18: UMA SADHAWANI
ICSI CS Executive (new course toppers)
Rank 1: BHUMI VINOD MEHTA
Rank 2: MANASA IYER R
Rank 3: MEHAL TUSHAR SHAH
Rank 4: DEEPSHIKHA JAIN
Rank 5: GARVIT KHANDELWAL
Rank 6: MANSHANI HUNNY MANOJ KUMAR
Rank 7: ARWA HAVELIWALA
Rank 8: ANSHIKA SINGH
Rank 9: SANCHIT TAYAL
Rank 10: DHRUVIKA MEHTA
Rank 11: CHANDU RAVITEJA
Rank 12: ADITI SANTOSH BODHALE
Rank 13: ANSHUMAN PATIL
Rank 14: KASAK WADHWANI
Rank 15: PRIYANSHU DOBRIYAL
Rank 16: DEEPKUMAR MAHESHBHAI AGRAWAL
