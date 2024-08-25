ICSI Result 2024 Live: CS Executive, Professional results shortly, link here
ICSI Result 2024 Live Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the results of the Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional course examinations today, August 25. Candidates can check their results on icsi.edu. As per the schedule, the ICSI CS Professional results will be announced at 11 am and the CS Executive results will be declared at 2 pm....Read More
The result, along with candidates' subject-wise break-up of marks will be shared on icsi.edu along with the result.
ICSI CS Executive, Professional results 2024: Direct link to official website
The institute informed that the formal e-result-cum-marks statement for Executive course candidates will be shared on the website while in the case of the Professional course, a physical copy of the document will be dispatched to the registered addresses of the candidates soon after the declaration of the result. If a candidate does not receive the physical copy within 30 days, she/he can contact the ICSI at exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.
The next ICSI CS Executive and Professional exam will be held from December 21 to 30 and forms for it can be submitted August 26 onwards.
Follow this live blog for ICSI CS Executive and ICSI CS Professional June result links and other updates.
ICSI Result 2024 Live: How to check CS Executive and Professional results
- After the results are announced, visit the institute website, icsi.edu.
- The links to check CS Executive and Professional course results will be displayed.
- Open the required link and enter your login credentials.
- Check and download your result.
