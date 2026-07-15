ICSI CSEET June 2026 result declared at icsi.edu, direct link to check marksheets here
ICSI has declared the CSEET June 2026 result. Candidates can check their scores and download the e-Result, Marks Statement is online
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 results today, July 15, 2026, at 2:00 PM. Candidates who appeared for the examination, held between June 1 and June 4, 2026, can check their results through the official ICSI website. Along with the result, the institute has also published the subject-wise marks of all candidates.
The e-Result-cum-Marks Statement has also been released online. Candidates can access it by logging in with their registration details and download it directly from the official portal. ICSI has confirmed that printed copies of the marks statement will not be sent by post. Candidates should therefore download the online copy and keep it safely, as it may be required during the next stages of the Company Secretary programme.
Direct link to check ICSI CSEET Result 2026
The online marks statement contains the overall result along with the marks scored in each subject. After downloading the document, candidates should check all the details carefully. If any difficulty is faced while checking the result or downloading the marks statement, updates and information should be obtained only through the official ICSI website.
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The declaration of the result brings the CSEET June 2026 examination process to an end. Candidates who have cleared the entrance test can continue with the next level of the Company Secretary course according to the admission process laid down by the institute. Those who could not qualify can review their performance and plan their preparation for the next examination.
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ICSI has also stated that all further announcements related to the Company Secretary programme will be published only on its official website. Candidates should avoid relying on unofficial websites or social media posts for examination updates and related information.
Candidates are also encouraged to download the e-Result-cum-Marks Statement as early as possible and keep a copy for their records. The document may be required during registration, document verification or other academic formalities in the future. Keeping the marks statement safe will help candidates complete these processes without any difficulty.
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