ICSI CS Professional results 2024: Course-wise top 10 rank holders’ data released, check list here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI, has released the result of the Company Secretaries (CS) Professional June 2024 exam results on Sunday, August 25. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website at icsi.edu. ICSI CS Results 2024 live updates ICSI CS Professional results 2024: Course-wise top 10 rank holders’ data has been released at icsi.edu.

To check the results, candidates will need to enter details such as their Roll Number and Registration Number.

The ICSI has also released the names of course-wise toppers along with the CS Professional result.

The top 10 rank holders in the CS Professional June examination (old course) are as follows:

ISHIKA SONI KAJAL PRAMOD TIWARI SHUBHAM SUNIL CHORDIYA AAKRITI ESHA RAGHURAJ GHATE HITANSHI SALGIYA SHUBHAM RAGHAV VAISHNAVI PRASANNA VANSHITA RAJORIA and ANUJA SANJAY BURAD NEERAJ TOMAR

Likewise, following are the top 10 rank holders for the new course.

BHUMIKA SINGH RAJ SAMIR BHOJANI, HARSHAL CHANDRASHEKHAR KSHIRSAGAR DIYA DUTTA, PATWARDHAN SONALI VIJAY VISHAKHA AGRAWAL ROHAN DINESH PANJWANI ANTARA RAJENDRA DEORE PRERNA KUMARI AGRAWAL SIYA GOYAL, VIDHI GARG ABHISHEK SHUKLA, ABIGAIL SARAH JAMES, SALONI BHAVIN KHANT RITIKA PANWAR

It may be mentioned here that the ICSI will send hard copies of result-cum-marks statements of the CS Professional course to the registered addresses of candidates. The institute had stated that candidates can reach out to the institute at exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars in case the document is not delivered within 30 days from the date of announcement of the result.

Meanwhile, the result of the CS Executive course examination will be announced at 2 pm today. For the executive course, this document will be shared online and no hard copy will be provided.

Steps to check CS Professional result 2024

Go to the institute’s website at icsi.edu. Open the CS Professional result link given on the home page. Enter your login credentials. Submit it and check your result.

Next, the institute will begin registrations for the December edition of the CS Executive and Professional course examinations. The process will begin tomorrow, August 26.

The CS Executive and Professional December examination will be held from December 21 to 30.

For further information, candidates can visit the official website of the institute.