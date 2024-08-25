ICSI announces CS Professional results at icsi.edu, direct link to check

ICSI CS Professional Result 2024: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Sunday (August 25) announced the result of the Company Secretaries (CS) Professional June 2024 exam results. Those who have appeared for the test can check the result on icsi.edu. ICSI CS result 2024 live updates. ICSI has released CS Professional results at icsi.edu, Candidates can check check via the direct link.

The result of the CS Executive course examination will be announced at 2 pm today.

Along with the CS Professional result, the institute also announced course-wise names of toppers.

Here is the result link:

Check ICSI CS Professional result 2024 here.

The institute informed that it will send hard copies of result-cum-marks statements of the CS Professional course to the registered addresses of candidates. If the document is not delivered within 30 days from the date of announcement of the result, the candidates can reach out to the institute at exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.

For the executive course, this document will be shared online and no hard copy will be provided, the institute said.

Steps to check CS Professional result 2024

Go to the institute’s website at icsi.edu. Open the CS Professional result link given on the home page. Enter your login credentials. Submit it and check your result.

Next, the institute will begin registrations for the December edition of the CS Executive and Professional course examinations. The process will begin tomorrow, August 26.

The CS Executive and Professional December examination will be held from December 21 to 30.

For further information, candidates can visit the official website of the institute.