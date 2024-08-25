ICSI CS Executive, Professional results today; result time, official website to check marks

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Results 2024: The results of the Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional June 2024 examinations conducted by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) are scheduled to be announced today. Once declared, the candidates can check it and download their marks sheets from the official website of the institute. ICSI Result 2024 Live Updates ICSI CS Executive and Professional June results today

ICSI CS Professional result time: 11 am

ICSI CS Executive result time: 2 pm

Course-wise names of toppers will be shared along with the results.

Soon after the announcement of the CS Executive and CS Professional results, candidates’ subject-wise break-up of marks will be shared on the website, ICSI said.

It added that in the case of the Executive course, only e-result-cum-marks statements will be provided and candidates have to download it online. No offline/hard copy of the document will be provided to those candidates.

However, in the case of the CS Professional course, physical copies of the result-cum-marks statement will be sent to the registered addresses of candidates. In case a candidate does not receive it within 30 days. s/he can contact the board at exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.

How to check CS Executive, Professional result 2024?

Go to icsi.edu. Open the CS Executive or CS Professional result link, as required. Provide your login details. Submit it to check your result.

The next edition of the ICSI CS Executive and CS Professional exam will take place from December 21 to 30, the institute has informed.

The online registration process for the December exam will begin tomorrow, August 26, on icsi.edu.

For further information about the two exams and their results, candidates can visit the official website of the institute.