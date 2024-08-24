UK calls for applications from young women to be High Commissioner for a day, details inside

Do you want to know how it feels to step into the shoes of the UK’s top diplomats for a day? The British High Commission has a unique opportunity for women aged 18 to 23 as a part of the ‘International Day of the Girl Child’ celebrations. Applicants need to note that the submissions should be original and any form of plagiarism will result in immediate disqualification. (Photo by Pinterest)

“ The ‘High Commissioner for a Day’ competition invites talented young women from India to showcase their strengths and leadership potential on a global platform,” mentioned the official website.

“ The High Commissioner for a Day Competition is an incredible opportunity to nurture future women leaders and to hear about the change they want to see in the world. As the first female British High Commissioner to India, this is a cause that lies very close to my heart, and I encourage every young woman to put on their thinking cap and send in their best ideas,” said Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India.

How to participate?

Applicants must submit a one-minute video responding to the question: ‘How can the UK and India collaborate on technology to benefit future generations?’

Participants should share their video on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn tagging ‘@UKinIndia’ and using the hashtag ‘#DayOfTheGirl’.

The deadline for submissions is September 4, 2024.

Applicants also need to fill in an online form to complete their entry to the competition. Direct link here

According to the official website, a jury at the British High Commission (BHC) will select the winner for the ‘High Commissioner for a Day’ competition, who will be announced on @UKinIndia social media channels. Only one entry per participant will be accepted and multiple entries from the same person will be disqualified. Applicants need to note that the submissions should be original and any form of plagiarism will result in immediate disqualification.

For more information, visit the official website.

