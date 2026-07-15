Northeast Frontier Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NFR at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 6777 posts in the organisation. NFR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Notification for 6777 posts out, registration begins on July 20

The registration process will begin on July 20 and will close on August 19, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.

The age limit should be not be below 15 years and above 24 years of age.

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Apply for Specialist Officer posts at idbi.bank.in, notice here

Selection Process The selection of apprentices will be on the basis of unit-wise, trade-wise and community-wise merit position.

The merit list for each unit will be based on percentage of marks obtained in Matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done. The final panel will be on the basis of average of marks in matriculation and ITI.

However, for Laboratory Technician (Pathology) and Laboratory Technician (Radiology), merit lists will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in Matriculation(with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + 12th Science (in Physics, Chemistry & Biology).

HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Registration for 358 posts begins tomorrow, details here

Stipend Apprentices will be paid monthly stipend as per prescribed rates as per extant rules. Currently, the minimum stipend for NTC/STC holders is ₹ 9,600/- per month w.e.f. 11.09.2025 in terms of para 10 of G.S.R. 610(E) dated 03.09.2025 issued by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship under Section 37 of the Apprentices Act, 1961, as circulated vide RBE No. 116/2025. Where one or two years’ exemption is admissible under the Apprenticeship curriculum, stipend shall be ₹ 10,560/- (2nd year – 10% increase) and ₹ 11,040/- (3rd year – 15% increase) respectively, reckoning prior institutional training as per extant instructions. The stipend rates are subject to revision from time to time as notified by appropriate authority.

Application Fee The application fee is ₹100/-. The fee will have to be paid online through payment gateway link given in the notification. SC, ST, PwBD, EBC & women candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. Candidates seeking fee exemption as Economically Backward Class (EBC) must fulfill the criteria of having family income of less than ₹ 50,000/- per annum and must upload certificate issued on or after 01-04-2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Northeast Frontier Railway.

Detailed Notification Here