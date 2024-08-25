ICSI result 2024 for CS Professional course out, steps to check marks

ICSI CS Professional Result 2024: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the Company Secretaries (CS) Professional June exam result. Candidates who have appeared in the CS June examination for the Professional course can now download their results from icsi.edu. ICSI CS result 2024 live updates. ICSI result 2024 for CS Professional course have been released, steps to check marks are given here. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

The result of the CS Executive course examination will be announced later today (at 2 pm).

Read: India will need 1 lakh company secretaries by 2030, only around 12,000 practice currently: ICSI

The ICSI has also announced the names of course wise toppers along with the results.

How to check ICSI CS Professional course result?

Go to icsi.edu. Open the link to view result and download e-marks sheet Select the course name – CS Professional Enter your login details. Submit it and check your result.

For the CS Professional course, in addition to showing the result online, the institute will send hard copies of result-cum-marks statements to the registered addresses of candidates. After 30 days from the result date, if any candidate does not receive the document, s/he can contact the institute with his/her particulars on exam@icsi.edu.

However, this facility will not be provided to the CS Executive course candidates as the result-cum-marks statement will be shared online. No heard copies of marks sheets will be provided to them.

The registration process for the CS Executive and CS Professional December exam will begin tomorrow, August 26. The exam is scheduled to be held between December 21 and 30.

Candidates can visit the institute's website for further details.