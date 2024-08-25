ICSI CS Executive results 2024 declared at icsi.edu, direct link to check marks here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI, has released the Company Secretaries (CS) Executive exam results on Sunday, August 25. Candidates who took exam can check their results on the official website at icsi.edu. ICSI CS Results 2024 live updates ICSI CS Executive results 2024 have been declared at icsi.edu. The direct link to check marks is given here.

To check the CS Executive Results 2024, candidates need to enter their Roll Number and Registration Number

Notably, the institute had informed CS Executive course candidates will be able to download their result-cum-marks statement online, and no heard copies of marks sheets will be provided to them.

Along with the results, the ICSI also released the CS Executive course-wise rank holders’ list on its website.

Meanwhile, the institute had also released the results of the CS Professional Results 2024 earlier today along with the rank-holders list for Old and New syllabus.

For the CS Professional course, in addition to showing the result online, the institute will send hard copies of result-cum-marks statements to the registered addresses of candidates. After 30 days from the result date, if any candidate does not receive the document, s/he can contact the institute with his/her particulars on exam@icsi.edu.

ICSI CS Executive Results 2024: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website at icsi.edu. On the home page, click on the link to view result and download CS Executive e-marks sheet Enter your login credentials and click on submit. The CS Executive Results 2024 will be displayed on your screen. Download and keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

Up next, the registration process for the CS Executive and CS Professional December exam will begin on Monday, August 26. The exam is scheduled to be held between December 21 and 30.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.