When is SSC GD 2025 notification releasing? Check tentative date, other details

SSC GD 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the notification for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2025 soon. When released, the candidates can check it on the official website of the commission, ssc.gov.in. SSC GD 2024 notification soon on ssc.gov.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

These are the tentative dates for various events for the SSC Constable (GD) recruitment examination:

SSC GD 2024 notification: August 27, 2024

SSC GD 2024 last date to apply: October 5, 2024

SSC GD 2024 exam date: January-February, 2025

The detailed notification will mention the exact dates for these events, the number of vacancies, eligibility criteria and other information.

As aspirants wait for the SSC GD notification 2025, they can have a look at some important information mentioned in last year's notification:

Age limit: Candidates should be between 18-23 years as on the cut off date (the cut off date will be mentioned on the notification) to be eligible to apply for the vacancies. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: To apply for SSC GD, a candidate must pass the Class 10 examination from a recognised board or university. Candidates who have not acquired the essential educational qualification on the cut-off date will not be eligible to apply.

SSC GD application fee: As per last year's information

Fee payable: ₹100/- ( ₹One hundred only).

9.2 Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC),

Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are

exempted from payment of fee.

For further details, the aspirants can visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).