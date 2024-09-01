Konkan Railway Recruitment: 190 vacancies announced for Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka candidates, check eligibility

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2024: The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited has released a recruitment notification for various department posts. Eligible candidates from Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka can apply from September 16 to October 6 on konkanrailway.com. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details about these 190 vacancies below. Konkan Railway Recruitment: 190 posts for Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka candidates, apply from September 16

Konkan Railway recruitment 2024: Vacancy details

Electrical department

Senior Section Engineer: 5 vacancies

Technician-I II: 15 vacancies

Assistant Loco Pilot: 15 vacancies

Civil department

Senior Section Engineer: 5 vacancies

Track Maintainer: 35 vacancies

Mechanical department

Technician-I II: 20 vacancies

Operating department

Station Master: 10 vacancies

Goods Train Manager: 5 vacancies

Points Man: 60 vacancies

Signal &Telecommunication department

ESTM-III: 15 vacancies

Commercial department

Commercial Supervisor: 5 vacancies

Konkan Railway recruitment 2024: Who can apply for these posts?

Land loser candidates: Candidates whose land has been acquired for a KRCL project, irrespective of the percentage of land lost, can apply for these posts. Spouse (wife/husband), son, daughter, grandson and granddaughter of land losers are also eligible. Such candidates will get the first preference during the recruitment process.

Other than land loser candidates: Candidates who are domiciled in Maharashtra, Goa, or Karnataka and have valid employment exchange cards registered with the employment exchange along the Konkan Railway route are eligible (second preference)

Other than land loser candidates: Candidates who are domiciled in Maharashtra, Goa, or Karnataka. (third preference)

KRCL employees: KRCL employees who have completed at least three years of regular service in the organisation are eligible to apply. (third preference)

Candidates need to be at least 18 and not more than 36 years old on August 1, 2024 to apply for these posts. The upper age limit has been increased from 33 to 36 to provide relief to candidates who may have exceeded the age limit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, KRCL said. Further relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided to reserved category candidates.

For further information, check the notification here.