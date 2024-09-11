 Assam govt introduces Public Examination Act to ensure transparency and fairness in recruitment exams - Hindustan Times
Assam govt introduces Public Examination Act to ensure transparency and fairness in recruitment exams

ANI | , Guwahati
Sep 11, 2024 08:01 PM IST

The act prohibits malpractice with penalties of up to 10 years imprisonment and fines up to ₹10 crore, among other actions. Read details below.

The Assam government introduced the Assam Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2024, to ensure transparency and fairness in public recruitment examinations, the Chief Minister's Office said on Wednesday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on September 8 called for heightened vigilance on social media to address any attempts by miscreants to undermine the integrity of examinations. (File image)
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on September 8 called for heightened vigilance on social media to address any attempts by miscreants to undermine the integrity of examinations. (File image)

According to the CMO, the act prohibits malpractice with penalties of up to 10 years imprisonment and fines up to 10 crore, and examinees found guilty may also be barred from future examinations. This law reinforces Assam's commitment to merit-based recruitment in government jobs, the CMO said in a post on X.

On September 8, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with District Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to discuss the smooth execution of the ADRE 2024 examination for Grade III and Class IV positions scheduled from September 15, 2024 onwards.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister underscored the critical need for a transparent and merit-based examination process, instructing each District Commissioner to implement measures for a seamless examination process, including personal inspections of examination centres to ensure essential amenities are provided.

He directed SPs to enforce rigorous security measures around these centres. The Chief Minister also called for heightened vigilance on social media to address any attempts by miscreants to undermine the examination's integrity.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
