Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Delhi HC asks DU VC to decide representation for women's reservation in DUSU polls, details here

PTI | , New Delhi
Sep 11, 2024 01:48 PM IST

The Delhi High Court passed the order while disposing of a petition seeking 50 per cent reservation for women in the DUSU polls.

The Delhi High Court asked the Delhi University vice-chancellor on Wednesday to decide on a representation seeking reservation for women in the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election.

Petitioner Shabana Hussain, said the DU students' union polls were heavily influenced by money and muscle, resulting in the minimal participation of women. (File image)
Petitioner Shabana Hussain, said the DU students' union polls were heavily influenced by money and muscle, resulting in the minimal participation of women. (File image)

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said the representation, given by the petitioner to the university authorities in October 2023, be decided by the vice-chancellor in accordance with the law as expeditiously as possible and preferably within three weeks.

The court passed the order while disposing of a petition seeking 50 per cent reservation for women in the DUSU polls.

Petitioner Shabana Hussain, represented by advocate Ashu Bidhuri, said the students' union polls were heavily influenced by money and muscle, resulting in the minimal participation of women.

In light of these concerns, Hussain said she approached the high court, seeking a mandate to ensure women's representation through reservation in the students' union elections scheduled for September 27. The nomination process is scheduled to begin on September 17.

The petitioner said there was a need for gender equality in student elections and also sought to direct the university to comply with the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations.

Following an order of the apex court, the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development constituted a committee under J M Lyngdoh, a former chief election commissioner, to make recommendations on issues related to student bodies and student union elections conducted in universities, colleges and other higher education institutions across India.

The committee submitted its report on May 26, 2006.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
