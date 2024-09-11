ICAI CA November Exam 2024: Application portal reopens today at icai.org, register till tomorrow

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will reopen the application portal of ICAI CA November Exam 2024 on September 11, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Chartered Accountants Final and Post Qualification Course viz.: Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT) can find the direct link on the official website of ICAI at icai.org. ICAI CA November Exam 2024: Application portal reopens, register till tomorrow

The last date to apply for the examination is till September 12, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the courses mentioned above will have to pay late fee of ₹600/-.

The official notice reads, “In view of the fact that this shortening of timeline from 28 days to 17 days, being the first such instance for Chartered Accountants Final and PQC examinations and request received from the students regarding the same, it has been decided to re-open the online filling of examination application form for Chartered Accountants Final and Post Qualification Course viz.: Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT) for 2 (Two Days) from 11th September 2024 (11.00 AM) to 12th September 2024 (11.59 PM) with late fees (Rs.600/- or US$10) for the benefit of the students as a one- time measure and as a special case only.”

ICAI CA November Exam 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of ICAI at eservices.icai.org

Enter the required details and register yourself.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of late fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

ICAI CA November exam 2024 dates was announced in July. The Final course examination for Group 1 will be conducted on November 1, 3 and 5, 2024 and Group 2 will be conducted on November 7, 9 and 11, 2024. The International Taxation- Assessment Test will be conducted on November 9 and 11, 2024. The Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical examination will be held on November 5, 7, 9 and 11, 2024.