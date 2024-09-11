UPPBPB UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 released for August 23 exam, here’s how to download

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released the UPPBPB UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 for the August 23 examination. Candidates can check and download the provisional key through the official UPPBPB website at uppbpb.gov.in. UPPBPB UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 released for August 23 exam

As per the official notice released by the Board, the answer key and objection window for each exam date will be released separately on different dates.

The answer key for the August 23 exam date is out, and candidates can raise objections against the provisional key until September 15, 2024. If a candidate finds any discrepancy in the question or answer option on the answer key, they can raise objections online along with relevant documents/ information.

UPPBPB UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the answer key.

Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on UPPBPB UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open, and candidates must enter their registration number, date of birth, and question booklet number.

Click on submit and the answer key will be displayed.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UP Police Constable examination was conducted in two phases- the first phase on August 23, 24 and 25 and the second phase on August 30 and 31, 2024. Around 28.91 lakh candidates have appeared for phase 1 and 19.26 lakh candidates have appeared for phase 2 examination across the state. The test took place at 1,174 exam centres located in 67 districts across the state.

UPPBPB will fill 60,244 Constable posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPBPB.