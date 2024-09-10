UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 releasing tomorrow at uppbpb.gov.in, check schedule and other details here

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPRBP, will be releasing the UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 on Wednesday, September 11. Candidates who appeared in the exam on August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31 can download the provisional key on the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in when released. UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 releasing on September 11 at uppbpb.gov.in. Check schedule here. (Photo by Mushtaq Ali/Hindustan Times)

As per an official notice, the Answer key will be out as per the following schedule and candidates who find any discrepancies will be allowed to raise objections until the deadline.

The Answer Key and objection filing schedule is as follows:

August 23 exam: September 11 to September 15 (Till 12 midnight)

August 24 exam: September 12 to September 16 (Till 12 midnight)

August 25 exam: September 13 to September 17 (Till 12 midnight)

August 30 exam: September 14 to September 18 (Till 12 midnight)

August 31 exam: September 15 to September 19 (Till 12 midnight)

Furthermore, candidates while raising objections also need to share relevant documents/information to support their claim. The objections can be registered only on the prescribed dates mentioned against examination days.

To register objection, candidates will have to go to the link available on the board's website and login with the help of their registration number, date of birth and question booklet number.

Candidates can submit their objection online only through the link available on the website of the Board. Apart from this, objections sent through any other means like registry, post, e-mail etc. will not be considered, the board said.

It may be mentioned here that the written examination was held in two phases- Phase I on August 23, 24, 25 and Phase II on August 30 and 31, 2024.

The examination was held in two shifts-the first shift will be held from 10 am to 12 noon, and the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Furthermore, the exam was conducted at 1174 exam centres located in 67 districts across the state.

A total of 28.91 lakh candidates appeared for the August 23, 24, and 25 examination dates, and around 19.26 lakh candidates appeared for the exams conducted on August 30 and 31, 2024.