LEAD Group launches ‘TECHBOOK’, envisages to transform traditional textbook-driven learning

LEAD Group on Tuesday launched an interactive learning tool named TECHBOOK to transform traditional textbook-driven learning. TECHBOOK offers three cutting-edge technologies and NCF aligned curriculum to address key learning challenges among school students today.

Co-founder and CEO of LEAD Group Sumeet Mehta termed TECHBOOK “a revolutionary outcome of years of research in technology, pedagogy and curriculum, which will forever change how students learn.”

He said, “For centuries, the textbook, a primary tool of education in classrooms has remained unchanged, while AI and AR/VR have moved the world to personalised, multi-modal, and gamified experiences across industries. We have brought something from the future, for the future of our nation.”

As informed by Mehta, TECHBOOKs will be ‘invite-only’ for the top 400 innovator schools in the country in the first year. He said that the idea is to set a new standard of learning and show to the world that India is ahead in terms of incorporating AI and technology in schools.

The LEAD Group CEO added that the company expects India’s top 5000 schools to upgrade to TECHBOOKS by 2028, thereby making personalised and interactive learning the norm in classrooms across the country.

Smita Deorah, co-founder and co-CEO at LEAD Group said that the goal is to ensure every student has access to high-quality, personalised learning by combining the tactile experience of a textbook with the power of technology and deeply researched educational content.

“With the TECHBOOK, we are creating an environment where education is not just about memorisation, but also about exploration, creativity, and mastery,” she added.

Features of the TECHBOOK

TECHBOOK enables personalised instruction for each student in classrooms with varying learning levels, states the release.

The three powerful features are:

Augmented Reality: TECHBOOK brings subjects such as Science and Mathematics to life with ARI (Augmented Reality Instructor), enabling students to interact with topics in 3D.

TECHBOOK brings subjects such as Science and Mathematics to life with ARI (Augmented Reality Instructor), enabling students to interact with topics in 3D. Personalised Reading Fluency: For language learning, TECHBOOK’s IRA (Independent Reading Assistant) acts as a personal tutor, reading books aloud to students, while also listening to a student’s reading and providing real-time feedback on their reading fluency and pronunciation.

For language learning, TECHBOOK’s IRA (Independent Reading Assistant) acts as a personal tutor, reading books aloud to students, while also listening to a student’s reading and providing real-time feedback on their reading fluency and pronunciation. Personalised Practice: With PIE (Personalised Interactive Exercises), students get limitless exercises that are adaptive in nature. It enables students to master subjects at their own pace, making learning fun and continuous.

For more information, visit the official website at leadgroup.co.in.