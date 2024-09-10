Girl student injured as classmate's country-made pistol accidentally went off during class in Muzaffarpur

A 15-year-old girl student sustained injuries in the leg after her classmate’s country-made pistol accidentally went off on Tuesday. Girl student injured as country-made pistol accidentally went off during display(Shutterstock/Representative image)

The bullet grazed girl’s leg and she is undergoing treatment at sadar hospital where her condition was out of danger. The incident took place at a private coaching centre falling under Sakra police station area of Muzaffarpur. Soon after the mishap, the accused fled from the spot. Following the incident, a large number of parents and residents gathered at the coaching centre and created a ruckus both inside and outside the premises.

Coaching owner Mukesh Kumar said that the incident occurred when the English period of class 12 was going on. More than 16 students were present in the class. The victim has no knowledge about the firing. Later, she started crying when blood started oozing from her leg. On getting information, family members of the victim rushed to the spot and took her to sadar hospital.

Muzaffarpur SSP Rakesh Kumar told HT that the accused, also classmate of the victim, was showing the gun to his friends when it accidentally went off. Accused and victim hails from the same village. There was no dispute between the two.

“The condition of the girl is out of danger while police lodged an FIR against the accused for attempt to murder and carrying an illegal arm. Raids are on to nab him. FSL team also rushed to the spot,” added SSP.

Earlier on July 31 2024, an eight-year-old boy sustained a gunshot injury during firing inside a private school campus in Supaul district.

The gun, carried by a five-year-old student in his school bag, caused the incident while victim was, a Class 3 student.