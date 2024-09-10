CUET preparation made easy: IIT Kanpur’s ‘SATHEE CUET’ platform claims to offer high-quality resources to excel in exam

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT) has launched an online platform ‘SATHEE CUET’, designed for students preparing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). IIT Kanpur’s new ‘SATHEE CUET’ platform offers high-quality resources to excel in the CUET exam. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, the platform comes in line with its goal of offering free, high-quality educational resources for competitive exams.

Also read: AP EDCET 2024 round 1 allotment result out, direct link and steps to check

A press release issued by IIT Kanpur stated that the SATHEE CUET follows the success of other platforms for JEE, NEET, SSC, IBPS, and ICAR, thereby reinforcing its commitment to make exam preparation more accessible to all.

The top features of the SATHEE CUET are mentioned below:

A plethora of educational resources to assist students in their exam preparation.

Includes recorded lectures from renowned faculty, interactive live sessions with subject experts, and an extensive collection of practice questions.

Utilizes AI-driven analytics to monitor student progress and identify areas for improvement.

Offers comprehensive test series to help students assess their performance in comparison to national standards.

Also read: WB school jobs row: SC to hear pleas challenging Calcutta HC verdict on Sept 24, details here

Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, said that the introduction of SATHEE CUET is a testament to the institution’s ongoing efforts to make quality education accessible to every student.

She added that IIT Kanpur aims to provide specialized resources for CUET preparation, thereby empowering students with the tools they need to achieve excellence in competitive exams.

Also read: Delhi HC allows 7 students to attend classes at St Stephen’s, restrains DU from making further allocations to college

Prof. Amey Karkare, Principal Investigator of the SATHEE project highlighted that the platform has been meticulously designed to cater to the unique needs of CUET aspirants.

“Our goal is to offer a platform that not only prepares students for the exams but also fosters a deeper understanding of their chosen subjects, helping them excel in their higher education journey,” Prof. Karkare.

Govind Jaiswal, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Education, said that the SATHEE CUET will provide students with equitable access to high-quality, structured learning resources, and empower them to prepare confidently for their exams.

The SATHEE CUET platform can be accessed by students on the official website at cuet.iitk.ac.in. They can also download the SATHEE app from the App Store or Google Play.