AP EDCET 2024 round 1 allotment result out, direct link and steps to check

AP EDCET Allotment Result 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Tuesday announced the AP EDCET round 1 seat allotment results. Candidates who have qualified in the exam and applied for the first round of admissions can check the seat allotment results on edcet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP EDCET round 1 allotment result 2024: Direct link

Online registration for the first round of AP EDCET counselling was done from August 21 to 30. The certificate verification process was completed between August 22 and 31.

As per the counselling schedule, candidates had to enter their options from September 3 to 7. An window to edit choices was given on September 8.

With the AP EDCET round 1 allotment result announced, selected candidates need to complete self-reporting and then report at the allotted colleges from September 10 to 13.

Classes for the new batch will begin on September 11.

Participating colleges must submit the details of vacant seats to the APSCHE by September 15.

AP EDCET 2024: Steps to check round 1 allotment results?

Open the counselling website for AP EdCET at edcet-sche.aptonline.in. Click on the round 1 seat allotment result link given on the home page Enter your login credentials. Submit it and check your seat allotment results. Download the allotment order and take a printout.

AP EDCET is held for admission to two-year, regular BEd and Special BEd (HI, VI and ID) courses at participating institutions of Andhra Pradesh.

This year, the entrance test was conducted by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam.

For further information about AP EDCET counselling, candidates are advised to check the official website on a regular basis.