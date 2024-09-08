BIS Recruitment 2024: Bureau of Indian Standards to fill 345 group A, B, C posts, apply from tomorrow

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of Consumer Affairs), has invited applications from eligible candidates for various group A, B and C vacancies. The application portal for this recruitment drive will open tomorrow, September 9, and close on September 30. BIS Recruitment 2024: Bureau of Indian Standards to fill 345 group A, B, C posts (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

This direct recruitment drive is for 345 vacancies. Check post-wise details of the vacancies below-

Group A posts

Assistant Director (Administration & Finance): 1 vacancy

Assistant Director (Marketing & Consumer Affairs): 1 vacancy

Assistant Director (Hindi): 1 vacancy

Group B posts

Personal Assistant: 27 vacancies

Assistant Section Officer: 43 vacancies

Assistant (Computer Aided Design): 1 vacancy

Group C posts

Stenographer: 19 vacancies

Assistant: 128 vacancies

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 78 vacancies

Group B (Laboratory Technical) posts

Technical Assistant (Laboratory): 27 vacancies

Senior Technician: 18 vacancies

Eligibility criteria, age limit and selection process are different for each post. Check the notification here for more details.

The recruitment examination will be held at test centres at 49 locations across the country.

Cut-off marks

For the posts of Assistant Director (Hindi), Assistant Director (Finance), Assistant Director (Marketing & Consumer Affairs), Assistant Section Officer, Personal Assistant, Stenographer, Senior Secretariat Assistant and Junior Secretariat Assistant, the candidates must secure at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate to be considered for the further selection process.

(For the posts of Technical Assistant (Laboratory), Assistant (Computer Aided Design) Senior Technician, and Technician the candidates will be required to secure at least 50 per cent marks in the concerned discipline and also at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate o to be considered for the further selection process.

The following scanned documents will be required while submitting the application froms-

Photograph (4.5cm × 3.5cm)

Signature (with black ink). Signatures in capital letters will not be accepted.

Left thumb impression (on white paper with black or blue ink)

A handwritten declaration (on white paper with black ink). Details about the declaration is given on the exam notification.

Ensuring that the all these scanned documents adhere to the required specifications as given in

Annexure III to the advertisement (given on the notification)

For further details, check the official website of the Bureau of Indian Standards.