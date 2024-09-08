 NHAI to fill 60 manager vacancies on deputation basis, application underway - Hindustan Times
NHAI to fill 60 manager vacancies on deputation basis, application underway

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 08, 2024 12:05 PM IST



NHAI Manager Recruitment 2024: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for 60 manager vacancies, which will be filled on deputation basis. The application window is open and forms can be submitted up to September 23 (6 pm) on nhai.gov.in.

NHAI Manager Recruitment 2024: Application for 60 vacancies underway (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
NHAI Manager Recruitment 2024: Application for 60 vacancies underway (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

By deputation means recruiting from officers under the central government, state governments, union territories, universities, recognised research institutions affiliated with the Government of India, Public Sector Undertakings, semi-government organisations, statutory organisations, autonomous organisations and other government bodies, NHAI explained in the recruitment notification.

Also read: RRB NTPC 2024: Official notification for 11,558 vacancies out, apply from September 14

Vacancy details:

General Manager (Technical): 20 vacancies

Deputy General Manager (Technical): 20 vacancies

Manager (Technical): 20 vacancies

For post-wise eligibility criteria and age limit, check the notification here.

NHAI Manager Recruitment 2024: Direct link to apply

NHAI Manager recruitment 2024: Instructions to applicants

  1. The posts carry all India service liability, and therefore, only those who are willing to serve anywhere in India should apply.
  2. The applicants are not allowed to withdraw their candidature and if selected, they should not decline the offer of appointment. If a candidate delines the offer of appointment, s/he will not be consider for any further appointment for a period of two years.
  3. The upper age of candidates should not be more than 56 years on the last date for receiving applications (September 23).

After submitting the online application form, candidates are required to send a copy of it to the NHAI.

The duly filled-in print-out of the online application, forwarded by the parent department of the applicant, along with the prescribed verification certificate and photocopy of APARs/ACRs for the last five years, should reach NHAI on or before October 22. Here's the address-

DGM (HR/ADMN.)-III

NATIONAL HIGHWAYS AUTHORITY OF INDIA

PLOT NO. G5-&6, SECTOR-10,

DWARKA, NEW DELHI-110075

For further details, candidates can check the official website of NHAI.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
