 AP EdCET Counselling 2024: Revised Phase 1 schedule out at edcet-sche.aptonline.in, check seat allotment date
Friday, Sep 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
AP EdCET Counselling 2024: Revised Phase 1 schedule out at edcet-sche.aptonline.in, check seat allotment date

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Sep 06, 2024 01:41 PM IST

AP EdCET Counselling 2024 revised phase 1 schedule. The schedule is available here.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released AP EdCET Counselling 2024 revised phase 1 schedule. Candidates who want to apply for the phase 1 counselling round can find the revised schedule on the official website of AP EdCET at edcet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP EdCET Counselling 2024: Revised Phase 1 schedule out, details here (HT file)
AP EdCET Counselling 2024: Revised Phase 1 schedule out, details here (HT file)

All A.P. Ed.CET-2024 qualified Candidates can exercise their options from any Internet cafe or from their Residence after Certificates Verification on dates as per schedule.

As per the revised schedule, the web options entry can be done from September 3 to September 7, 2924, and the change of web options can be done on September 8, 2024. The seat allotment result will be released on September 10, 2024, and self-reporting and reporting to colleges can be done from September 10 to September 13, 2024.

Classwork will commence on September 11, and the vacancy position will be submitted to APSCHE on September 15, 2024.

Direct link to fill web options 

AP EdCET Counselling 2024: How to fill options

To enter the web options, candidates can follow these steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of AP EdCET at edcet-sche.aptonline.in.
  • Click on web option entry link and a new page will open.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your application page will open.
  • Now fill the options and click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Phase 1 registration process was started on August 21 and ended on August 30, 2024. The certificate verification was done from August 22 to August 31, 2024.

This counselling process is conducted for admission to B.Ed./B.Ed. Special Education colleges in the State of Andhra Pradesh (both University and Private) for the academic year 2024-25. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP EdCET.

Detailed Notification Here 

