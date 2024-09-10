AP EDCET seat allotment result for round 1 today at edcet-sche.aptonline.in, check details here

AP EDCET Allotment Result 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce seat allotment results for the first round of AP EDCET counselling today, September 10. Once released, candidates can check the allotment results on edcet-sche.aptonline.in. AP EDCET round 1 seat allotment result today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the revised schedule for the first round of admissions, registration for the first round was allowed from August 21 to 30. Certificate verification was done from August 22 to 31.

Also read: AP EdCET Counselling 2024: Revised Phase 1 schedule out at edcet-sche.aptonline.in, check seat allotment date

Candidates were allowed to choose options online from September 3 to 7 and edit their choices on September 8. After the allotment result is announced, candidates need to complete self-reporting and then report at the allotted colleges from September 10 to 13.

Classes for the new batch are scheduled to begin on September 11.

Colleges will submit details of vacant seats to the council on September 15 and after that, further rounds of admissions will take place depending on availability of seats.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh braces for heavy rainfall; red alert issued in three districts

AP EDCET 2024: How to check round 1 allotment results?

Go to the official website of AP EdCET at edcet-sche.aptonline.in. Click on the round 1 allotment result link. Provide your login details. Submit it and check your result. Download the allotment order and take a printout.

AP EDCET is a state-level entrance examination for admission to two-year, regular BEd and Special BEd (HI, VI and ID) courses at participating institutions of Andhra Pradesh.

For the academic year 2024-25, the entrance test was conducted by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam.

Also read: BIS Recruitment 2024: Bureau of Indian Standards to fill 345 group A, B, C posts, apply from tomorrow

For further details about AP EDCET counselling, candidates can check the official website.