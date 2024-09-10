WB SET 2024: Extended registration window closes today at wbcsc.org.in, direct link here

West Bengal College Service Commission will close the WB SET 2024 registration window on September 10, 2024. Candidates who still have not applied for the 26th State Eligibility Test can find the link to register on the official website of WBCSC at wbcsc.org.in. The link will be deactivated at 12 midnight. WB SET 2024: Extended registration window closes today, direct link here

According to the official notice, the correction window will open on September 16 and close on September 18, 2024.

The examination will be conducted on December 15, 2024. The Test will consist of two papers. Both papers will consist of only objective-type questions. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- Paper I in the first shift from 10.30 am to 11.30 am and Paper II in the second shift from 12 noon to 2 pm.

All the candidates who want to apply for WBSET 2024 can check the eligibility criteria on the Detailed Notification available here.

WB SET 2024: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

Visit the official website of WBCSC at wbcsc.org.in.

Click on WB SET 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on apply online link.

Register yourself first and login to the account.

Once done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee is ₹1300/—for general category candidates, ₹650/—for other backward classes/ EWS category candidates, and ₹325/—for SC/ST/PWD/Transgender category candidates. Candidates may pay the Examination fee by credit card/ debit card/internet banking. Additional processing charges will be as applicable. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of WBCSC.