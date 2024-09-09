Haryana TET Exam 2024 dates announced, check schedule and other important details here

Haryana Board of School Education, HBSE, has officially announced the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) dates. As per the schedule, the HBSE HTET 2024 exam will be conducted on two consecutive days on December 7 and 8, 2024 across the state in various exam centers. The exam will be held for 2 hours and 30 minutes. Haryana TET Exam 2024 exam dates have been announced, Check the schedule here. (HT file image)

HBSE Board Chairman Dr V.P. Yadav informed on Monday that the HTET Level 3 exam will be conducted on December 7 from 3 PM to 5:30 PM, whereas on December 8, Level 2 exam will be held in the first half from 10 AM to 12:30 PM, and Level 1 exam will be conducted in the second half from 3 PM to 5:30 PM.

Also read: 35 teachers including 15 women saved from getting drowned in a boat mishap in Gandak at West Champaran

The HBSE Chairman also informed that the registrations for HTET 2024 will begin soon on the official website bseh.org.in.

Highlighting security measures, Yadav said that the Board will adopt the formula of QR code, alphanumeric, and more on the question papers.

Also read: SC stays HC verdict asking UP govt to prepare fresh selection list of 69K assistant teachers

The Board Chairman further added that the process to install high-security cameras and jammers at the examination centers has already begun. He said that if a candidate makes more than one application for a particular level, his/her application will be cancelled.

Also read: NEET PG 2024 scorecard for all India quota seats expected tomorrow at natboard.edu.in, details here

As informed by Yadav, a total of 2,29,223 candidates appeared at 408 examination centres last year. Of these, 47,700 candidates appeared in the Level-1 (PRT) examination, 1,11,212 in Level-2 (TGT), and 70,311 appeared in Level-3 (PGT) examination.