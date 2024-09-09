NEET PG 2024 scorecard for all India quota seats expected tomorrow at natboard.edu.in, details here

NEET PG Result 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the scorecards for 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats tomorrow, September 10. On September 4, the board announced NEET PG result/merit list for AIQ seats and said that separate scorecards for all India quota seats will be released on or after September 10. NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live Updates NEET PG 2024 scorecard for all India quota seats expected tomorrow(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“The All India 50% Quota Scorecard of candidates who are eligible for online counseling for All India 50% quota seats can be seen and downloaded from NEET-PG website https://nbe.edu.in on/after 10th September 2024. Copy of Scorecard will not to be sent to individual candidates. Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin for NEET-PG 2024 and verification of their Face ID wherever required,” NBEMS said in the notification.

The NEET PG 2024 was conducted on August 11 and the result for all candidates was declared on August 23.

The AIQ scorecards of NEET PG will mention the following details:

a) The overall merit position or rank of the candidates among those who are eligible for AIQ NEET counselling for MD/MS/PG Diploma courses/ Post MBBS DNB/ Direct 6 years DrNB Courses and NBEMS Diploma courses.

b)The overall merit position or rank of the candidate in the category (OBC/SC/ST/EWS).

How to check NEET PG 2024 AIQ scorecards

Go to the official website, natboard.edu.in. Open the link to check the NEET PG AIQ scorecard given on the home page. Enter your login details Check and download your AIQ NEET PG scorecard.

NEET PG counselling for all India quota seats will be carried out by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The schedule is expected soon on mcc.nic.in.

For further details, candidates can check the official websites of the NBEMS and MCC.