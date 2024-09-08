NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: MCC expected to release schedule, begin registration soon at mcc.nic.in
NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the schedule and begin registrations for all India quota (AIQ) NEET PG counselling soon. When available, candidates can check the NEET PG counselling schedule and apply online for it on mcc.nic.in. The exam was conducted on August 11 and the result was declared on August 23. The merit list for 50 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats was released on September 4 at natboard.ecu.in and nbe.edu.in....Read More
The board said separate AIQ scorecards for candidates who are eligible for online counselling will be released on nbe.edu.in or or after September 10.
The All India 50% quota scorecards will mention the following details:
a) The overall rank of the candidate among those who are eligible for AIQ NEET counselling for MD/MS/PG Diploma courses/ Post MBBS DNB/ Direct 6 years DrNB Courses and NBEMS Diploma courses
b)The overall rank of the candidate in the category (OBC/SC/ST/EWS) for AIQ NEET PG counselling.
In the notification, the board said separate AIQ scorecards for candidates who are eligible for online counselling will be released on nbe.edu.in or or after September 10.
NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: What is the website for AIQ counselling?
NEET PG Counselling 2024 Live: The official website for NEET PG AIQ counselling is mcc.nic.in. On the website, candidates will get to know the schedule, find the information bulletin and can apply online.
