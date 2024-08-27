Tricity doctor tops country in NEET PG examination

Twenty-three-year-old MBBS graduate from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Dr Vaibhav Garg, has brought laurels to the tricity by securing All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) PG exam. Dr Vaibhav Garg (HT photo)

A resident of Dhakoli in Zirakpur, Dr Garg scored a perfect 100 percentile and hopes to secure admission in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, for which a separate entrance exam is scheduled in November.

He is the first doctor in his family. His father, Sanjeev Kumar Garg, is an engineer employed with the Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited, while his mother, Manju Garg is a teacher at DAV School, Surajpur, Panchkula. His elder sister, Aditi Garg, is also an engineer and works with Amazon.

Dr Garg says he chose medicine over engineering as the working of the human body always fascinated him. “The human body is a perfect machine that God has engineered, and I was curious to learn more about it,” says the young doctor.

Dr Garg is an alumnus of St John’s High School, Sector 26, where he studied up till Class 10, and Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School in Sector 26, from where he cleared Class 12. He had previously secured AIR 69 in the NEET UG exam in 2018.

Offering advice to other aspirants, he says, “The whole fifth year of the MBBS should be devoted to preparing for the entrance exam. We have internships as well, and some students choose to start preparing after the internships end, but this puts them at a huge disadvantage.”

He adds that during his internship, he studied for four to five hours daily, increasing the study hours to 12 hours a day right before the exam. To de-stress, he says, he used to go for long walks.

Garg was also among the students who felt nervous after the last-minute postponement of the NEET PG exam on June 23, but he said he was prepared and was able to attempt the exam well.