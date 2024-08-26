NEET PG Result 2024: Chandigarh doctor tops NBEMS NEET exam, scores 100 percentile

City boy Dr Vaibhav Garg who just finished his MBBS degree from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Sector 32, has topped the country with All India Rank 1 in the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) PG exam, the result for which was recently announced. NEET PG Result 2024: C'garh doctor tops NBEMS NEET exam, scores 100 percentile

The 23-year-old who scored a perfect 100 percentile is a resident of Dhakoli in Zirakpur. He has also studied in Chandigarh since the beginning, doing his class 10 from St Johns High School in Sector 26 and class 12 from Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School in Sector 26. He had scored All India Rank 69 when he appeared for the NEET UG exam in 2018.

Speaking about what he wants to do now, Garg has his eyes set on moving to Delhi and wants to pursue MD medicine from one of the top colleges here even as All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) conducts its own paper for PG courses which will be conducted around November and which he also plans to attempt.

He is the first doctor from his family. His father, Sanjeev Kumar Garg is an engineer at Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited, and his mother Manju Garg is a teacher at DAV Surajpur School. His elder sister Aditi Garg also pursued engineering like her father and works with Amazon.

He chose to pursue medicine over engineering because of his fascination with the human body. “I was studying in class 9 and then later in the higher classes also I was amazed at the human body. It’s the perfect machine that God has engineered and I was curious to learn more about it.”

Offering advice to anyone who wants to crack the exam, he said, “The whole fifth year of the MBBS should be devoted to preparing for this exam. We have internships as well, but some students choose to start preparing after the internships get over which puts them at a disadvantage.” While he was interning, he would spend four to five hours a day, however before the exam he was studying as much as 12 hours a day. He didn’t have many hobbies apart from his course work and preparation, however he enjoyed going for walks to refresh his mind, even close to the exam.

Garg was also among the students who felt nervous after the last minute postponement of the NEET PG exam on June 23 but he said he was prepared and was able to attempt the exam well.