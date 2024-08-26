MCC NEET UG 2024 Round 1 final seat allotment result out at mcc.nic.in, direct link to check
MCC NEET UG 2024 Round 1 final seat allotment result have been released. The direct link to check is given here.
The Medical Counselling Committee has released the MCC NEET UG 2024 Round 1 final seat allotment result. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
All those candidates who have been allotted a seat can report and join the allotted colleges from August 24 to August 29, 2024. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC will be done from August 30 to August 31, 2024.
MCC NEET UG 2024 Round 1 seat allotment result: How to check
To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.
Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
Click on MCC NEET UG 2024 Round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the seat allotment result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Candidates who have not reported or joined the allotted college of Round 1 can also participate in Round 2. However, if they want to retain the Round 1 seat and upgrade in round 2 they have to physically join the college of Round 1 and give up-gradation willingness forRound 2 at the time of admission.
As per the official schedule, the Round 2 registration process will start on September 5 and will end on September 10, 20-24. The choice filling/ locking facility will be done from September 6 to September 10, 2024. Processing of seat allotment will be done from September 11 to September 12, 2024 and result will be announced on September 13, 2024.
There will be four rounds of AIQ online counseling i.e. AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-Up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.
