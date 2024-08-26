MHT CET 2024 provisional allotment for CAP Round 2 releasing today at fe2024.mahacet.org, here’s how to check

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release MHT CET 2024 provisional allotment for CAP Round 2 on August 26, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official website of MAHACET at fe2024.mahacet.org. MHT CET 2024 provisional allotment for CAP Round 2 today, here's how to check

As per the official schedule, candidates can accept the offered seat through his/ her login from August 27 to August 29, 2024 upto 3 pm. All eligible candidates participated in Round II and allotted the seat first time shall self-verify the seat allotment.

Candidates can report to the allotted institute and confirm the admission by submitting required documents and by making payment of fee from August 27 to August 29, 2024.

The Institute shall verify the required documents and upload the admission of the candidates in the online system through Institute Login immediately and shall issue a system generated receipt of confirmation of admission and fee paid receipt to the candidate. If it is found that seat allotted to the candidate is on the false claims made in the applications by the candidate, then institute shall not admit such a candidate and such candidate shall raise the grievance by his/her login.

MHT CET 2024 provisional allotment: How to check

To check the provisional allotment, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MAHACET at fe2024.mahacet.org.

Click on MHT CET 2024 provisional allotment for CAP Round 2 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the provisional allotment list will be displayed.

Check the list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Vacancy list for CAP Round 2

Candidates who have allotted other than first preference and want betterment in the subsequent rounds must claim the allotted seat in Round II by accepting that seat by choosing Not Freeze option for betterment and shall pay the seat acceptance fee through their login by online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.