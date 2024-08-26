AP EAMCET Allotment Result 2024 Live: 3rd allotment today, details here

AP EAMCET Allotment Result 2024 Live: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce seat allotment results for the third round of Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy (Medical) counselling today. When released, candidates can check the AP EAMCET 3rd allotment results on the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/ As per the AP EAMCET or AP EAPCET 3rd counselling schedule, fee payment and registration for certificate verification were carried out between August 19 and 21. Certificate verification was done up to August 22. This was also the deadline for exercising web options. ...Read More

Candidates were allowed to change options on August 23.

After the third and final round allotment result is announced, selected candidates have to complete the process of self-reporting and then reporting at allotted colleges by August 30.

The third round of AP EAMCET counselling is for those who have passed the AP Inter/CBSE/ICSE/NIOS/APSOS board exam with >=44.5 per cent marks (>=39.5% for BC/SC/ST) in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry taken together.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on AP EAMCET 3rd counselling allotment result 2024.