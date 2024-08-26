MHT CET provisional allotment result for round 2 out on cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

MHT CET Round 2 Allotment Result 2024: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has announced the provisional allotment result for the second round of MHT CET 2024 counselling. Candidates who have participated in the second round of counselling can check the provisional allotment results on cetcell.mahacet.org and on the Common Admission Portal (CAP), fe2024.mahacet.org. MHT CET provisional allotment result for round 2 out, direct link here

Also read: AP EAMCET Allotment Result 2024 Live Updates

After the Maharashtra CET round 2 allotment result is declared, shortlisted candidates must accept the offered seat through candidate login between August 27 and August 29 (3 pm). While reporting at the allotted colleges, they must also submit the required documents and make payment of the admission fee.

The institutes will verify these documents, upload the details of admission online immediately, and issue a confirmation receipt for the fee payment to the candidate.

Institutes will not admit any student found to have made false claims and such candidates will have the option to raise a grivance through their login on the CAP portal.

MHT CET 2024 provisional allotment: How to check round 2 results

Go to fe2024.mahacet.org.

Click on the MHT CET 2024 round 2 allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter your login details.

Click on the submit button.

The provisional allotment result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page for future reference.

For further details, candidates can visit the official website of Maharashtra CET counselling.