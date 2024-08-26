Delhi University UG Admissions 2024: Round 2 seat allotment results out, check seat-wise data, next step and more

Delhi University released the Round 2 seat allotment results for undergraduate admissions 2024. Candidates who had applied for the counselling process for the second round can check the seat allotment results on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Delhi University UG Admissions 2024: Round 2 seat allotment results are out on admission.uod.ac.in.

In a press release, the university shared important details about the total number of sanctioned seats as well as data on admissions in Round 1 and allocations made in Round 2. The details are as follows:

NUMBER OF SEATS SANCTIONED: 71,600

Admissions of Round-I as on August 24, 2024

Total confirmed admissions from Round-I: 65,775

Candidates who opted for Upgrade: 43,067

Candidates who opted for Freeze: 20,829

Allocations in Round-II

New Allocations in Round-II: 24,869

Candidates who got a higher preference through their choice of upgrade: 27,554

The University said that it will be doing extra allocations to fill the seats optimally in the second round so that the academic session can begin from August 29, 2024.

Furthermore, all candidates who were rejected in Round-I due to invalid certificate / document have been reconsidered in the UR category as per their merit and preference, subject to the availability of seats in the second round as part of the University policy.

Meanwhile, candidates shortlisted in Round-II have been advised by the University to login to their dashboard and accept the allocation by August 27, 2024 till 4:59 PM.

The candidates can make the payment of fee by August 30, 04:59 p.m., Friday August 30, 2024, till 4:59 PM.

The university states that only the candidates who will make the payment will be able to opt for “Upgrade” for the subsequent round. The allocations to Performance-based programs and Supernumerary quotas of CW, ECA, Sports and Ward will be announced in the third round of allocations, the schedule of which will be declared soon.

Candidates will be requiring to carry the following documents during the admissions:

Marksheet of Class 10, Class 12 marksheet

CUET UG 2024 result

Passport-sized photograph

Government-issued address proof such as Aadhar, Voter ID, Passport, etc.

Migration certificate.

For category-based admissions, certificates for SC, ST, and others required.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.