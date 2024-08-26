ICSI CS June Result 2024: Registration for certified copies, verification of marks begins at icsi.edu, link here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India have started the registration process for ICSI CS June Result 2024 supply of certified copies and verification of marks on August 26, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for these can find the direct link on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. ICSI CS June Result 2024: Marks verification registration begins at icsi.edu

As per the official notice, candidates who wish to Inspect* and/or obtain Certified Copy(ies) of his/her Answer Book(s) of any subject(s) of a particular examination, can apply through SMASH portal login account and also candidates who want to apply for verification of marks in any subject of CS eamination can apply through the same portal.

The last date to apply for Inspection or supply of Certified Copies of Answer Book(s) is till September 24 and the last date to apply for verification of marks is till September 15, 2024.

ICSI CS June Result 2024: How to apply

To apply for verification of marks or getting certified copies, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Click on registration link and enter the registration details.

Now login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for Inspection* of Answer Book(s) is Rs. 450/- per subject and for supply of Certified Copy (ies) of Answer Book(s) is Rs. 500/-per subject. The prescribed fee to apply for verification of marks is ₹250/ per subject.

For Inspection of Answer Books, the candidates have to personally visit ICSI Noida Office at C-37, Sector-62, Institutional Area, Gautam Budh Nagar, Noida 201309 to inspect his/her answer book (s) at their own expenses. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.