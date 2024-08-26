Karnataka SSLC exam 3 result 2024 released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, direct link to check here

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam 3 results on Monday, August 26, 2024. soon. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their scorecards at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka SSLC exam 3 live updates Karnataka SSLC exam 3 result 2024 have been declared at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, direct link to check is given here.

Candidates will need to enter details such as registration numbers and dates of birth to check the results.

It may be mentioned here that the examination was conducted from August 2 to 9, 2024. Prior to this, the board had announced the Karnataka SSLC exam 2 and 1 results on July 10 and May 9, 2024.

A total of 2,23,293 students appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exam 2, and 69,275 passed. The pass percentage was recorded at 31.02 per cent.

Likewise, in exam 1, a total of 8,59,967 students appeared out of whom 6,31,204 candidates passed. The pass percentage stood at 73.40 per cent.

Meanwhile, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the Karnataka SSLC exam 3 result.

Karnataka SSLC exam 3 result 2024: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in.

On the home page, click on result link titled 'SSLC 2024 EXAM – 3 RESULT'

Key in your login credentials and submit.

Check your exam 3 result displayed on the screen.

Download your result and keep a copy of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.