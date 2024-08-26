Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 Live: Exam 3 results out on karresults.nic.in, link to check marks

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2024 Live Updates: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on Monday announced the result of the SSLC or Class 10 exam 3 results. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check it on karresults.nic.in. Login credentials required to check the Karnataka SSLC exam 3 result are registration number and date of birth. ...Read More

The KSEAB conducted the Karnataka SSLC exam 3 from August 2 to 9, 2024.

Karnataka SSLC exam 3 result 2024 direct link

Karnataka SSLC result 2024: About exam 2 and exam 1

The Karnataka SSLC exam 2 or Supplementary examination was conducted from June 14 to 24. The result was announced on July 10. A total of 2,23,293 students appeared for the test and 69,275 or 31.02 per cent passed.

The result of the SSLC exam 1 was declared on May 9. As many as 8,59,967 students appeared for the test and 6,31,204 or 73.40 per cent passed. The test was held from March 25 to April 6, 2024

How to check Karnataka SSLC exam 3 result 2024?

Follow these steps to check the Karnataka SSLC exam 3 results-

Step 1: Go to the result website, karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Find and open the result link- ‘SSLC 2024 BEST OF EXAM – 1 , 2 & 3 RESULT ANNOUNCED ON 26/08/2024’

Step 3: Provide your login details- registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Check your result and download the result page and save it for future reference.

