Karnataka NEET UG, KCET 2024 Counselling: KEA releases 2nd mock seat allotment results, direct link here

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, has released the 2nd mock seat allotment results for NEET UG, KCET 2024 Counselling on Sunday, August 25, 2024. Candidates who want registered for the counselling can check the results on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in. Karnataka NEET UG, KCET 2024 Counselling: 2nd mock seat allotment results out. Check via direct link here.

To check the results, candidates will have to enter their CET number.

The KEA issued an official notice wherein it said, “After inclusion of Medical, Dental and AYUSH seats in to the Engineering, Architecture, Farm Science, Veterinary, Yoga & Naturopathy B.Sc. (Nursing), B.Pharma, Pharm-D etc. Option Entry Portal, based on the options entered by the candidates upto 5 PM on 22-08-2024 MOCK SEAT ALLOTMENT has been conducted for second time by following the Roster system and Merit, and results have been published on 25-08-2024 in the KEA Website for the information of the candidates.”

The KEA stated that candidates can add the new options if required, reorder or delete the already entered options in the order of preference up to August 27, 2024 till 11 AM for selection of colleges / courses for first round seat allotment.

Additionally, candidates who have not entered any options till now can do so up to August 27, 2024 for selection of colleges / courses for first round seat allotment, KEA said.

Notably, as per the schedule, the first-round allotment result will be out on September 1 after 6 PM.

Karnataka NEET UG, KCET 2024 Counselling: How to check round 2 mock allotment results

To check the mock allotment results for round 2, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

On the home page, go to Admissions and click on Karnataka NEET UG, KCET 2024 Counselling link available on the home page.

Click on the link for Mock Allotment Results.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Check the results displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.