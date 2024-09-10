Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2024: BSEH 10th, 12th supply exam registration date extended till September 18

The Board of School Education, Haryana has extended the registration date for the Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2024. The last date to apply is September 18, 2024. Candidates of Class 10 and 12 can apply for supply examinations through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. NCHM JEE 2021: Registration date extended, check new dates here

Candidates who want to apply for the Class 10, 12 Supplementary Examination (Compartment, Additional Pass, Additional Subjects, Partial and Full Subject Marks Improvement Test) conducted by the Haryana Board of School Education for September 2024 will have to pay a late fee of ₹1000/-.

Apart from that, candidates who have passed the secondary and senior secondary February/March 2024 and July 2024 examinations but failed in any one of the compulsory subjects can also apply for the compartment examination till the extended last date. Such candidates will have to enter their previous roll number under the additional qualified category.

Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Click on Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of late fee and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee is ₹900/- per student for Secondary/ Senior Secondary.

After successfully registering, students are advised to note their user IDs and passwords, which will also be sent to their registered email ID and mobile number.

For any difficulty in applying online, all the candidates can contact the helpline number 01664-254300 and through e-mail assec@bseh.org.in and assrs@bseh.org.in. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.