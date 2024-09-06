CBSE Class 10, 12 Sample Papers 2025 released at cbseacademic.nic.in, download links here

Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Class 10, 12 Sample Papers 2025. The sample question papers for classes 10 and 12 for the current academic session 2024-25 is available to candidates on the official website of CBSE Academic at cbseacademic.nic.in. CBSE Class 10, 12 Sample Papers 2025 released, download links here

As per the official notice, the Board issues Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and Marking Schemes (MS) for classes X and XII to provide a broad template to serve as a guide for ensuring uniformity and proper coverage of the curricula.

CBSE Class 10, 12 sample question papers give a broad understanding about the question paper design which should be used for classroom teaching and learning activities with an overall focus on promoting the application of concepts in real-life.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Sample Papers 2025: How to download

To download the sample papers for Class 10, 12 candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of CBSE Academic at cbseacademic.nic.in.

Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Sample Papers 2025 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where the Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers links are attached.

Click on those links and the sample paper will be displayed on the screen.

Now click on the subject you want to check the sample paper for.

Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, CBSE has started the submission of list of candidates for Class 10, 12 examination 2025. The submission of data started on September 5, 2024 on Pariksha Sangam website. Only those students will be allowed to appear for Class 10, 12 board examination in 2025, whose names will be submitted through online process of submission of LOC. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.