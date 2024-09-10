 RBSE Rajasthan board supply results 2024 out, links to check 10th, 12th results - Hindustan Times
RBSE Rajasthan board supply results 2024 out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, links to check Class 10th, 12th results

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 10, 2024 11:09 AM IST

RBSE Class 10th, 12th Supply Results 2024: Students can check the result on the official website of the board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE Class 10th, 12th Supply Results 2024: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE or BSER) has announced Supplementary exam results for Class 10th and Class 12th. Students can check it on the official website of the board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE Rajasthan board Class 10th, 12th Supplementary results announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
RBSE Rajasthan board Class 10th, 12th Supplementary results announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Also read: Gujarat student who failed 12th boards exams scored 705 in NEET-UG 2024

RBSE or Rajasthan Board Supply results have been announced for Senior Secondary, Secondary and Secondary Vocational, Varishth Upadhayay, Praveshika, Senior Secondary Deaf and Dumb and CWSN, Secondary Deaf and Dumb and CWSN and Varishth Upadhayay examinations. These are the direct links-

RBSE Rajasthan board Supply result 2024: Senior Secondary

RBSE Rajasthan board Supply result 2024: Class 10 and Vocational

RBSE Rajasthan board Supply result 2024: Varishth Upadhayay

RBSE Rajasthan board Supply result 2024: Praveshika

RBSE Rajasthan board Supply result 2024: Sr. Sec Deaf & Dumb and CWSN

RBSE Rajasthan board Supply result 2024: Sec Deaf & Dumb and CWSN

RBSE Rajasthan board Supply result 2024: Varishth Upadhayay (CWSN)

To check the results online, students need to use their roll numbers.

How to check RBSE Rajasthan board 10th, 12th Supply results 2024?

  1. Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
  2. Open the Supplementary result 2024 link given on the home page.
  3. Select the exam name.
  4. Enter your roll number.
  5. Submit and check your result.

Also read: Rajasthan Board Exam 2024: RBSE cancels exam of 24 candidates for using unfair means

In the Annual Class 12 examination, a total of 8,66,270 candidates appeared for Science, Arts and Commerce streams. The overall pass percentage in the Arts stream was 96.88 per cent, and it was 97.73 per cent for Science stream students. The pass percentage of Commerce stream students was 98.95 per cent.

In the RBSE Class 10 examination, the pass percentage was 93.03 per cent. A total of 10,60,751 students registered for the test, of whom 10,39,895 appeared.

