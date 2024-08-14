Rajasthan Board Exam 2024: RBSE cancels exam of 24 candidates for using unfair means

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has cancelled the examinations of 24 candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Board exam 2024 for using unfair means. Rajasthan Board Exam 2024: RBSE cancels exam of 24 candidates, details here (File photo)

The Board has taken strong action against these candidates who were held for cheating in the exam centre, bringing copies of material to the exam centre and sending dummy candidates to appear for the examination.

Highlighting the details, the Board has released a press statement on Tuesday, August 13.

As per the press statement issued, out of the total number of candidates held, 14 were enrolled for the Higher Secondary Examination 2024, and 10 candidates were enrolled for the Class 10 Board Examination 2024.

The examination of 5 candidates who were enrolled for the Class 12 examination was cancelled, 4 Class 12 candidates' examinations were cancelled, and they were debarred from appearing in the board exam to be held in the year 2025. Another 5 Class 12th candidates' examination was cancelled, and they were debarred from appearing in the board examination till the year 2026.

Similarly, 6 candidates who appeared for the Class 10 examination in 2024 were cancelled, and 4 candidates' examinations were cancelled, and they were debarred from appearing in the board examination till the year 2026.

The Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination was conducted from March 7 to March 30, 2024 and Class 12 examination was conducted from February 29 to April 4, 2024. The regular examination was conducted from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm, and the CWSN examination was conducted from 8.30 am to 12.45 pm.

RBSE Class 12- Arts, Science and Commerce stream results were announced on May 20, 2024 and RBSE Class 10 results were announced on May 29, 2024. The overall pass percentage for the Arts stream was 96.88%, Science was 97.73%, and Commerce was 98.95%. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 93.03%. For more details, candidates can check the official RBSE website.