MP Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: MPBSE 10th, 12th exam time table out at mpbse.nic.in, check here

Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh has released MP Board Exam 2025 Datesheet. The MPBSE 10th, 12th exam timetable can be checked by appearing students on the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in. MP Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: MPBSE 10th, 12th exam time table out, check here(HT file)

As per the schedule, the MP Board Class 10 examination will begin on February 27 and end on March 19, 2025. The MP Board Class 12 examination will begin on February 25 and end on March 25, 2025. The examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be conducted in a single shift—from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Students who appear for the examination must reach the exam centre by 8 a.m. on all exam days. It is mandatory that they reach the exam centre by 8.30 a.m. on all days. The exam hall gates will be closed at 8.45 a.m. The answer booklets will be given to the candidates at 8:50 a.m., and the question papers at 8:55 a.m.

The practical examination for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin on February 10 and will end on March 15, 2025.

In 2024, more than 7 lakh candidates appeared for Class 10 board examination and more than 9 lakh appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MPBSE.